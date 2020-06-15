All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

7008 Tilden Ln

7008 Tilden Lane · (240) 988-8008
Location

7008 Tilden Lane, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7008 Tilden Ln · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3162 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Big, Beautiful, 4BR, 3.5BA Home In North Bethesda! - Welcome to your light filled, spacious, Brick Colonial 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with a one car garage in sought after Old-Farm Neighborhood! The great house feature hardwood floors on the main and upper levels, a large eat in kitchen with granite counters, gorgeous family room with a fireplace that leads out to a charming brick patio and fenced in backyard, living room, dining room, a powder room, the list goes on.

Travel upstairs to find 4 good sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This includes a huge master suite, complete with a nicely appointed master bathroom and a separate sitting room.

Go downstairs to find a basement has tons of storage, a rec room, library, a full bathroom, and laundry area.

To finish it off, this awesome home is minutes from pools, parks, and brand new Pike and Rose.

Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule an appointment to see this wonderful home.

Lease Terms:
Available 6/15/2020
1 year minimum lease
No Smoking
Pets considered case by case
Resident responsible for utilities

(RLNE4932725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7008 Tilden Ln have any available units?
7008 Tilden Ln has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7008 Tilden Ln have?
Some of 7008 Tilden Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7008 Tilden Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7008 Tilden Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7008 Tilden Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7008 Tilden Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7008 Tilden Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7008 Tilden Ln does offer parking.
Does 7008 Tilden Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7008 Tilden Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7008 Tilden Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7008 Tilden Ln has a pool.
Does 7008 Tilden Ln have accessible units?
No, 7008 Tilden Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7008 Tilden Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7008 Tilden Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7008 Tilden Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7008 Tilden Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
