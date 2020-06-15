7008 Tilden Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Big, Beautiful, 4BR, 3.5BA Home In North Bethesda! - Welcome to your light filled, spacious, Brick Colonial 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with a one car garage in sought after Old-Farm Neighborhood! The great house feature hardwood floors on the main and upper levels, a large eat in kitchen with granite counters, gorgeous family room with a fireplace that leads out to a charming brick patio and fenced in backyard, living room, dining room, a powder room, the list goes on.



Travel upstairs to find 4 good sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This includes a huge master suite, complete with a nicely appointed master bathroom and a separate sitting room.



Go downstairs to find a basement has tons of storage, a rec room, library, a full bathroom, and laundry area.



To finish it off, this awesome home is minutes from pools, parks, and brand new Pike and Rose.



Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule an appointment to see this wonderful home.



Lease Terms:

Available 6/15/2020

1 year minimum lease

No Smoking

Pets considered case by case

Resident responsible for utilities



