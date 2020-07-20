All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 6403 WINNEPEG ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
6403 WINNEPEG ROAD
Last updated May 7 2019 at 6:05 AM

6403 WINNEPEG ROAD

6403 Winnepeg Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6403 Winnepeg Road, North Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautiful house was completely remodeled in 2005, like re-built new home. 4500 SQFT over 3 floors, two story foyer, 9+ feet ceiling. Granite kitchen with stainless appliance. Breakfast room with French doors lead to the Deck. 4 bedrooms (5th in basement), 4.5 baths. Master with sitting room, closet room and on-suite Jacuzzi. Walkout basement with wet bar. 2 cars driveway. Walking to Elementary and High schools. Quite but very convenient neighborhood. HDMI cables available on main and basement. Available on July 1, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6403 WINNEPEG ROAD have any available units?
6403 WINNEPEG ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6403 WINNEPEG ROAD have?
Some of 6403 WINNEPEG ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6403 WINNEPEG ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6403 WINNEPEG ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6403 WINNEPEG ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6403 WINNEPEG ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 6403 WINNEPEG ROAD offer parking?
No, 6403 WINNEPEG ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6403 WINNEPEG ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6403 WINNEPEG ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6403 WINNEPEG ROAD have a pool?
No, 6403 WINNEPEG ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6403 WINNEPEG ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6403 WINNEPEG ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6403 WINNEPEG ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6403 WINNEPEG ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6403 WINNEPEG ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6403 WINNEPEG ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20817
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pools
North Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College