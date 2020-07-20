6403 WINNEPEG ROAD

Amenities

This beautiful house was completely remodeled in 2005, like re-built new home. 4500 SQFT over 3 floors, two story foyer, 9+ feet ceiling. Granite kitchen with stainless appliance. Breakfast room with French doors lead to the Deck. 4 bedrooms (5th in basement), 4.5 baths. Master with sitting room, closet room and on-suite Jacuzzi. Walkout basement with wet bar. 2 cars driveway. Walking to Elementary and High schools. Quite but very convenient neighborhood. HDMI cables available on main and basement. Available on July 1, 2019