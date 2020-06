Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newer structure, built in 2017. SUPERB LOCATION TO 495, 270, Montgomery Mall, NIH and downtown Bethesda. Walking distance to high school and elementary School, Wildwood Shopping Center and Davis Library across from the house. A lot of parking space! OPEN FLOOR PLAN w/high ceiling foyer & living room, sunny and bright. Gourmet kitchen w/ upgraded appliances & finished basement-great as home office or entertaining room. Available after 5/7