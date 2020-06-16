All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 6048 ROSSMORE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
6048 ROSSMORE DR
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

6048 ROSSMORE DR

6048 Rossmore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6048 Rossmore Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in Ready Home in great Location, Location, Location! steps to Wildwood Shops, Cafes, Restaurants with lots of outdoor seating! METRO, Strathmore Performing Arts Center, Rock Creek Park! PET Friendly case by case, steps to Excellent Schools and more... Must see inside ~ great open space like Mid-Century Modern/Split. Nice wood floors, LR & DR with vaulted ceilings, large windows and fireplace! Kitchen has abundant cabinet space and room for small table. Finished WO lower living level offers Family Room, Den/Game Room, Recreation Room and beautiful New Half Bath! Space for everyone! Additionally there is Utility/ Laundry/Storage room. Carport and Driveway off street parking! Vac.LB New washer & dryer once Additional perfecting has been done - have another look! Please disregard Days on Market

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6048 ROSSMORE DR have any available units?
6048 ROSSMORE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6048 ROSSMORE DR have?
Some of 6048 ROSSMORE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6048 ROSSMORE DR currently offering any rent specials?
6048 ROSSMORE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6048 ROSSMORE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6048 ROSSMORE DR is pet friendly.
Does 6048 ROSSMORE DR offer parking?
Yes, 6048 ROSSMORE DR offers parking.
Does 6048 ROSSMORE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6048 ROSSMORE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6048 ROSSMORE DR have a pool?
No, 6048 ROSSMORE DR does not have a pool.
Does 6048 ROSSMORE DR have accessible units?
No, 6048 ROSSMORE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6048 ROSSMORE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6048 ROSSMORE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6048 ROSSMORE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6048 ROSSMORE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place
North Bethesda, MD 20814
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College