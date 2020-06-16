6048 ROSSMORE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in Ready Home in great Location, Location, Location! steps to Wildwood Shops, Cafes, Restaurants with lots of outdoor seating! METRO, Strathmore Performing Arts Center, Rock Creek Park! PET Friendly case by case, steps to Excellent Schools and more... Must see inside ~ great open space like Mid-Century Modern/Split. Nice wood floors, LR & DR with vaulted ceilings, large windows and fireplace! Kitchen has abundant cabinet space and room for small table. Finished WO lower living level offers Family Room, Den/Game Room, Recreation Room and beautiful New Half Bath! Space for everyone! Additionally there is Utility/ Laundry/Storage room. Carport and Driveway off street parking! Vac.LB New washer & dryer once Additional perfecting has been done - have another look! Please disregard Days on Market