5815 Edson Ln 303

Unit 303 Available 03/01/20 Condo walking distance to Metro -Close to NIH - Property Id: 63680



located in a quiet neighborhood, walking distance to white Flint Metro, Whole food, LA Fitness Signature club and resultants and shopping center. Five minutes to NIH and Walter Reed Hospital. swimming pool, tennis court membership is included. Hard wood floor and stainless steel appliances. Build in library/closet in second bedroom . Schools: Garrett Park Elementary-Tilden Middle-Walter Johnson High school.One Month Rent One Month Deposit due at the signing. Subject to credit and back ground check.45 $ application Fee non refundable .we prefer Two Years lease agreement.Private Tennis Court ,swimming Pool membership included. Water included.Proof of Income and credit report required.

