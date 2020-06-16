All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 5815 Edson Ln 303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
5815 Edson Ln 303
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

5815 Edson Ln 303

5815 Edson Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5815 Edson Lane, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit 303 Available 03/01/20 Condo walking distance to Metro -Close to NIH - Property Id: 63680

located in a quiet neighborhood, walking distance to white Flint Metro, Whole food, LA Fitness Signature club and resultants and shopping center. Five minutes to NIH and Walter Reed Hospital. swimming pool, tennis court membership is included. Hard wood floor and stainless steel appliances. Build in library/closet in second bedroom . Schools: Garrett Park Elementary-Tilden Middle-Walter Johnson High school.One Month Rent One Month Deposit due at the signing. Subject to credit and back ground check.45 $ application Fee non refundable .we prefer Two Years lease agreement.Private Tennis Court ,swimming Pool membership included. Water included.Proof of Income and credit report required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/63680
Property Id 63680

(RLNE5521931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 Edson Ln 303 have any available units?
5815 Edson Ln 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5815 Edson Ln 303 have?
Some of 5815 Edson Ln 303's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5815 Edson Ln 303 currently offering any rent specials?
5815 Edson Ln 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 Edson Ln 303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5815 Edson Ln 303 is pet friendly.
Does 5815 Edson Ln 303 offer parking?
No, 5815 Edson Ln 303 does not offer parking.
Does 5815 Edson Ln 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5815 Edson Ln 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 Edson Ln 303 have a pool?
Yes, 5815 Edson Ln 303 has a pool.
Does 5815 Edson Ln 303 have accessible units?
No, 5815 Edson Ln 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 Edson Ln 303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5815 Edson Ln 303 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5815 Edson Ln 303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5815 Edson Ln 303 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place
North Bethesda, MD 20814
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College