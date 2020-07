5713 BREWER HOUSE CIR #101

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking hot tub

***IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!! ****SPACIOUS, LIGHT FILLED UNIT IN PRIME NORTH BETHESDA/ROCKVILLE LOCATION!! STUNNING 2 BEDROOM/2 FULL BATHS/ GLEAMING HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT! FINISHED YEAR ROUND SOLARIUM/SUNROOM, SEPARATE LIBRARY / FAMILY ROOM COMPLETE WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE! WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. BACKS TO THE CAPITOL CRESENT TRAIL- AWSOME VIEWS FROM UNIT- TRANQUIL AND QUIET COMMUNITY BUT JUST MINUTES TO ALL AMENITIES! GARDEN STYLE BUILDING- EASY LIVING. CLOSE IN LOCATION- MINUTES TO METRO, NIH/NAVY MED, STRATHMORE HALL, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, PARKS AND TRAILS, BELTWAY 495 & I-270 CORRIDOR. **PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS IS NOT A GROUND FLOOR UNIT***SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.