5707 BREWER HOUSE CIR #102

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

MOVE-IN READY! THIS BRIGHT & AIRY 2 bedrm 2 full bath home is on 2nd floor offers so much space! TONS OF NATURAL LIGHTING, GREAT FLOOR PLAN FOR ENTERTAINING, HUGE Living Room, Sunroom with plenty of light & Family room w/ fireplace, UPDATED KITCHEN with hardwood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pergo floors throughout, BIG MASTER BEDROOM with built-ins & generous WALK-IN CLOSET, MASTER FULL BATH Features double sinks, tub & shower, spacious 2nd bedroom plenty of CLOSET SPACE!! Convenient to EVERYTHING, WALK to METRO, WHOLE FOODS, BOUTIQUE SHOPPING as well as easy access to Montgomery Mall, JUST OUTSIDE THE BELTWAY & POINTS NORTH AND SOUTH- Washer/Dryer in unit.