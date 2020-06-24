All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 5707 BREWER HOUSE CIR #102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
5707 BREWER HOUSE CIR #102
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM

5707 BREWER HOUSE CIR #102

5707 Brewer House Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5707 Brewer House Circle, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE-IN READY! THIS BRIGHT & AIRY 2 bedrm 2 full bath home is on 2nd floor offers so much space! TONS OF NATURAL LIGHTING, GREAT FLOOR PLAN FOR ENTERTAINING, HUGE Living Room, Sunroom with plenty of light & Family room w/ fireplace, UPDATED KITCHEN with hardwood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pergo floors throughout, BIG MASTER BEDROOM with built-ins & generous WALK-IN CLOSET, MASTER FULL BATH Features double sinks, tub & shower, spacious 2nd bedroom plenty of CLOSET SPACE!! Convenient to EVERYTHING, WALK to METRO, WHOLE FOODS, BOUTIQUE SHOPPING as well as easy access to Montgomery Mall, JUST OUTSIDE THE BELTWAY & POINTS NORTH AND SOUTH- Washer/Dryer in unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5707 BREWER HOUSE CIR #102 have any available units?
5707 BREWER HOUSE CIR #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5707 BREWER HOUSE CIR #102 have?
Some of 5707 BREWER HOUSE CIR #102's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5707 BREWER HOUSE CIR #102 currently offering any rent specials?
5707 BREWER HOUSE CIR #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5707 BREWER HOUSE CIR #102 pet-friendly?
No, 5707 BREWER HOUSE CIR #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 5707 BREWER HOUSE CIR #102 offer parking?
Yes, 5707 BREWER HOUSE CIR #102 offers parking.
Does 5707 BREWER HOUSE CIR #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5707 BREWER HOUSE CIR #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5707 BREWER HOUSE CIR #102 have a pool?
No, 5707 BREWER HOUSE CIR #102 does not have a pool.
Does 5707 BREWER HOUSE CIR #102 have accessible units?
No, 5707 BREWER HOUSE CIR #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 5707 BREWER HOUSE CIR #102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5707 BREWER HOUSE CIR #102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5707 BREWER HOUSE CIR #102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5707 BREWER HOUSE CIR #102 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place
North Bethesda, MD 20814
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College