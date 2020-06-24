5707 BREWER HOUSE CIR #102

Amenities
MOVE-IN READY! THIS BRIGHT & AIRY 2 bedrm 2 full bath home is on 2nd floor offers so much space! TONS OF NATURAL LIGHTING, GREAT FLOOR PLAN FOR ENTERTAINING, HUGE Living Room, Sunroom with plenty of light & Family room w/ fireplace, UPDATED KITCHEN with hardwood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pergo floors throughout, BIG MASTER BEDROOM with built-ins & generous WALK-IN CLOSET, MASTER FULL BATH Features double sinks, tub & shower, spacious 2nd bedroom plenty of CLOSET SPACE!! Convenient to EVERYTHING, WALK to METRO, WHOLE FOODS, BOUTIQUE SHOPPING as well as easy access to Montgomery Mall, JUST OUTSIDE THE BELTWAY & POINTS NORTH AND SOUTH- Washer/Dryer in unit.