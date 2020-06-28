All apartments in North Bethesda
North Bethesda, MD
4909 FLANDERS AVENUE
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

4909 FLANDERS AVENUE

4909 Flanders Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4909 Flanders Avenue, North Bethesda, MD 20895

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
Completely updated brick Rambler. Minutes from Whole Foods and Pike & Rose. 15 minute walk to Grosvenor Metro Station. Living room on main floor as it flows to the Dining Room and then into the Kitchen and Screened-In Porch. There are 3 Bedrooms and 1 fully renovated full Bath on the main level. Kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The lower level has a large family room, fully renovated full Bath, Laundry room and storage area. Very nice partially fenced yard with off-street parking. The house is located in a lovely neighborhood that has MARC train, community pool, Elementary School and playgrounds within a 15 minute walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 FLANDERS AVENUE have any available units?
4909 FLANDERS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4909 FLANDERS AVENUE have?
Some of 4909 FLANDERS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 FLANDERS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4909 FLANDERS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 FLANDERS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4909 FLANDERS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 4909 FLANDERS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4909 FLANDERS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4909 FLANDERS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4909 FLANDERS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 FLANDERS AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 4909 FLANDERS AVENUE has a pool.
Does 4909 FLANDERS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4909 FLANDERS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 FLANDERS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4909 FLANDERS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4909 FLANDERS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4909 FLANDERS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
