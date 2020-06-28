4909 FLANDERS AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool

Completely updated brick Rambler. Minutes from Whole Foods and Pike & Rose. 15 minute walk to Grosvenor Metro Station. Living room on main floor as it flows to the Dining Room and then into the Kitchen and Screened-In Porch. There are 3 Bedrooms and 1 fully renovated full Bath on the main level. Kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The lower level has a large family room, fully renovated full Bath, Laundry room and storage area. Very nice partially fenced yard with off-street parking. The house is located in a lovely neighborhood that has MARC train, community pool, Elementary School and playgrounds within a 15 minute walk.