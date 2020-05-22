All apartments in North Bethesda
North Bethesda, MD
14 CEDARWOOD COURT
14 CEDARWOOD COURT

14 Cedarwood Court · (240) 383-1350
Location

14 Cedarwood Court, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2295 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This fabulous end unit town home is located in the sought after Walter Johnson school district. The spacious, sun-filled interior boasts nearly 2300 square feet of living space across 3 levels. Features include an eat-in kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, standard appliances, built-in microwave; family room off the kitchen with sliding glass doors that lead to an expansive deck. Elegant living and dining room spaces; hardwood floors throughout the main floor; and powder room. The upper level boasts a GRAND master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, sitting area, en-suite master bath with double vanities, Jacuzzi, separate shower & walk-in closet; and 2 additional generously sized bedrooms. Ceiling fans are installed in all bedrooms for added comfort. The lower level features a finished, walkout basement with family room, wood-burning fireplace with mantle, laundry/storage room; and covered patio. This home comes complete with a fenced-in backyard, and 1-assigned parking spot. Conveniently located off Old Gerorgetown Rd, within 0.4 miles of a Ride-On bus stop; 0.5 miles to Timberlawn Local Park, 0.2 miles to Norman's Farmer's Market; 1- mile to Whole Foods Market, 1.7 miles to White Flint Metro Station for access to DC; and within minutes of the beltway (I-495) & I-270. This home won't last long, submit your application today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 CEDARWOOD COURT have any available units?
14 CEDARWOOD COURT has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 CEDARWOOD COURT have?
Some of 14 CEDARWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 CEDARWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14 CEDARWOOD COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 CEDARWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14 CEDARWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 14 CEDARWOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 14 CEDARWOOD COURT does offer parking.
Does 14 CEDARWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 CEDARWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 CEDARWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 14 CEDARWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14 CEDARWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 14 CEDARWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14 CEDARWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 CEDARWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 CEDARWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 CEDARWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
