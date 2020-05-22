14 CEDARWOOD COURT

Amenities

This fabulous end unit town home is located in the sought after Walter Johnson school district. The spacious, sun-filled interior boasts nearly 2300 square feet of living space across 3 levels. Features include an eat-in kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, standard appliances, built-in microwave; family room off the kitchen with sliding glass doors that lead to an expansive deck. Elegant living and dining room spaces; hardwood floors throughout the main floor; and powder room. The upper level boasts a GRAND master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, sitting area, en-suite master bath with double vanities, Jacuzzi, separate shower & walk-in closet; and 2 additional generously sized bedrooms. Ceiling fans are installed in all bedrooms for added comfort. The lower level features a finished, walkout basement with family room, wood-burning fireplace with mantle, laundry/storage room; and covered patio. This home comes complete with a fenced-in backyard, and 1-assigned parking spot. Conveniently located off Old Gerorgetown Rd, within 0.4 miles of a Ride-On bus stop; 0.5 miles to Timberlawn Local Park, 0.2 miles to Norman's Farmer's Market; 1- mile to Whole Foods Market, 1.7 miles to White Flint Metro Station for access to DC; and within minutes of the beltway (I-495) & I-270. This home won't last long, submit your application today.