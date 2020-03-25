All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

12401 Braxfield Ct. #479

12401 Braxfield Ct · No Longer Available
Location

12401 Braxfield Ct, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
12401 Braxfield Ct. #479 Available 08/01/19 12401 Braxfield CT #11 Rockville MD 20852 - Beautiful, sun-filled condo in Bethesda Park Condominiums (North Bethesda / Rockville)
1 bedroom/1 bathroom garden style condo with private balcony and wooded views, $1,500 monthly rent, All utilities included except internet & cable, ample parking, tons of amenities (pool, tennis courts, playgrounds, walking trails, BBQ areas, gorgeous landscaping throughout, and more).

Convenient location: 1 mile from Pike & Rose district, 1 mile to both Twinbrook and White Flint metro stations, close to Bethesda Naval Hospital, 270, & 495.

Apartment will be ready for an August 1st move in.
Application fee is $50
Security deposit: $1,500.
Move in Fee: $150 non-refundable.
Pet Fee: $500 non-refundable

(RLNE4972602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12401 Braxfield Ct. #479 have any available units?
12401 Braxfield Ct. #479 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 12401 Braxfield Ct. #479 have?
Some of 12401 Braxfield Ct. #479's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12401 Braxfield Ct. #479 currently offering any rent specials?
12401 Braxfield Ct. #479 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12401 Braxfield Ct. #479 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12401 Braxfield Ct. #479 is pet friendly.
Does 12401 Braxfield Ct. #479 offer parking?
Yes, 12401 Braxfield Ct. #479 offers parking.
Does 12401 Braxfield Ct. #479 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12401 Braxfield Ct. #479 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12401 Braxfield Ct. #479 have a pool?
Yes, 12401 Braxfield Ct. #479 has a pool.
Does 12401 Braxfield Ct. #479 have accessible units?
No, 12401 Braxfield Ct. #479 does not have accessible units.
Does 12401 Braxfield Ct. #479 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12401 Braxfield Ct. #479 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12401 Braxfield Ct. #479 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12401 Braxfield Ct. #479 does not have units with air conditioning.
