12401 Braxfield Ct. #479 Available 08/01/19 12401 Braxfield CT #11 Rockville MD 20852 - Beautiful, sun-filled condo in Bethesda Park Condominiums (North Bethesda / Rockville)
1 bedroom/1 bathroom garden style condo with private balcony and wooded views, $1,500 monthly rent, All utilities included except internet & cable, ample parking, tons of amenities (pool, tennis courts, playgrounds, walking trails, BBQ areas, gorgeous landscaping throughout, and more).
Convenient location: 1 mile from Pike & Rose district, 1 mile to both Twinbrook and White Flint metro stations, close to Bethesda Naval Hospital, 270, & 495.
Apartment will be ready for an August 1st move in.
Application fee is $50
Security deposit: $1,500.
Move in Fee: $150 non-refundable.
Pet Fee: $500 non-refundable
