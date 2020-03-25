Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

12401 Braxfield Ct. #479 Available 08/01/19 12401 Braxfield CT #11 Rockville MD 20852 - Beautiful, sun-filled condo in Bethesda Park Condominiums (North Bethesda / Rockville)

1 bedroom/1 bathroom garden style condo with private balcony and wooded views, $1,500 monthly rent, All utilities included except internet & cable, ample parking, tons of amenities (pool, tennis courts, playgrounds, walking trails, BBQ areas, gorgeous landscaping throughout, and more).



Convenient location: 1 mile from Pike & Rose district, 1 mile to both Twinbrook and White Flint metro stations, close to Bethesda Naval Hospital, 270, & 495.



Apartment will be ready for an August 1st move in.

Application fee is $50

Security deposit: $1,500.

Move in Fee: $150 non-refundable.

Pet Fee: $500 non-refundable



