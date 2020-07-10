All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated November 23 2019 at 11:42 PM

12205 ACADEMY WAY

12205 Academy Way · No Longer Available
Location

12205 Academy Way, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
This is a commuter's dream. .AVAILABLE ON DECEMBER 5th in the WHITE FLINT area of North Bethesda/Rockville! Completely Renovated, spacious 2-bedroom, 1 bath apartment condo.. Looks like new. It's a top floor (3rd floor) penthouse condo with balcony and great greenery view. Close to TWO METRO STATIONS: White Flint & Twinbrook. Bus stop yards from your front door. Plenty of resident and guest parking on property.ALL Utilities INCLUDED except TV and internet for just $1600 PER MONTH (gas, electricity, heat, AC, water, sewer, and trash)! LANDLORD WILL PAY THE MOVE-IN FEE OF $100!Walking distance to Safeway and Giant, great restaurants, shopping, Gold's Gym and LA Fitness.1,036 square feet of living space! The property is aesthetically pleasing - new paint throughout, new blinds, brand new Berber carpets adorn the floors, new wood cabinets in the kitchen, new granite counter tops in the kitchen and breakfast area, plus brand new appliances including new gas stove, new refrigerator, new dishwasher, new garbage disposal, and new microwave. Also, a brand new air conditioning and heating unit has been installed. The bathroom has been renovated too, complete with gorgeous large granite countertop vanity, new lighting, new mirror and new toilet. There's an easy to clean tub (no grout lines to keep clean) for shower and bath. The unit has an open floor design, great for entertaining. You'll find plenty of closet space and even a convenient storage space off the balcony. The property has an enormous outdoor swimming pool, a baby pool, and even tennis courts! This is like country club living. You'll never want to move again after living here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12205 ACADEMY WAY have any available units?
12205 ACADEMY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 12205 ACADEMY WAY have?
Some of 12205 ACADEMY WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12205 ACADEMY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12205 ACADEMY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12205 ACADEMY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12205 ACADEMY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 12205 ACADEMY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 12205 ACADEMY WAY offers parking.
Does 12205 ACADEMY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12205 ACADEMY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12205 ACADEMY WAY have a pool?
Yes, 12205 ACADEMY WAY has a pool.
Does 12205 ACADEMY WAY have accessible units?
No, 12205 ACADEMY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12205 ACADEMY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12205 ACADEMY WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 12205 ACADEMY WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12205 ACADEMY WAY has units with air conditioning.

