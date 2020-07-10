12205 ACADEMY WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool guest parking internet access tennis court

This is a commuter's dream. .AVAILABLE ON DECEMBER 5th in the WHITE FLINT area of North Bethesda/Rockville! Completely Renovated, spacious 2-bedroom, 1 bath apartment condo.. Looks like new. It's a top floor (3rd floor) penthouse condo with balcony and great greenery view. Close to TWO METRO STATIONS: White Flint & Twinbrook. Bus stop yards from your front door. Plenty of resident and guest parking on property.ALL Utilities INCLUDED except TV and internet for just $1600 PER MONTH (gas, electricity, heat, AC, water, sewer, and trash)! LANDLORD WILL PAY THE MOVE-IN FEE OF $100!Walking distance to Safeway and Giant, great restaurants, shopping, Gold's Gym and LA Fitness.1,036 square feet of living space! The property is aesthetically pleasing - new paint throughout, new blinds, brand new Berber carpets adorn the floors, new wood cabinets in the kitchen, new granite counter tops in the kitchen and breakfast area, plus brand new appliances including new gas stove, new refrigerator, new dishwasher, new garbage disposal, and new microwave. Also, a brand new air conditioning and heating unit has been installed. The bathroom has been renovated too, complete with gorgeous large granite countertop vanity, new lighting, new mirror and new toilet. There's an easy to clean tub (no grout lines to keep clean) for shower and bath. The unit has an open floor design, great for entertaining. You'll find plenty of closet space and even a convenient storage space off the balcony. The property has an enormous outdoor swimming pool, a baby pool, and even tennis courts! This is like country club living. You'll never want to move again after living here.