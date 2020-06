Amenities

recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace range recently renovated Property Amenities

Brick rambler with finished basement and storage plus new carpet and paint, new stove and there are ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Updated kitchen and baths. Requirements are: NON-smokers only, No pets, Credit scores of 700+, Income of $80K with a sole income of one party of $54K, No bankruptcies, good rental history, Four people MAX. Lead free and very clean; move in tomorrow