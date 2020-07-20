11919 PARKLAWN DRIVE

Amenities

Don't miss this great condo unit conveniently located close to White Flint Metro with Great school district Walter Johnson HS and Tiden MS MOTIVATED SELLER........ New Carpets, Freshly painted lots of space here, with plenty of closet space. This is the only unit with a Washer and Dryer in the unit, all others in the building do not have their own. Separate Dining room, nicely prepared for the pickiest buyers.Secured Building main door, plenty of parking and right in front of the pool. You will fall in love with this unit.