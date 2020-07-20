All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 11919 PARKLAWN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
11919 PARKLAWN DRIVE
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM

11919 PARKLAWN DRIVE

11919 Parklawn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11919 Parklawn Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Don't miss this great condo unit conveniently located close to White Flint Metro with Great school district Walter Johnson HS and Tiden MS MOTIVATED SELLER........ New Carpets, Freshly painted lots of space here, with plenty of closet space. This is the only unit with a Washer and Dryer in the unit, all others in the building do not have their own. Separate Dining room, nicely prepared for the pickiest buyers.Secured Building main door, plenty of parking and right in front of the pool. You will fall in love with this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11919 PARKLAWN DRIVE have any available units?
11919 PARKLAWN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 11919 PARKLAWN DRIVE have?
Some of 11919 PARKLAWN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11919 PARKLAWN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11919 PARKLAWN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11919 PARKLAWN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11919 PARKLAWN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 11919 PARKLAWN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11919 PARKLAWN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11919 PARKLAWN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11919 PARKLAWN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11919 PARKLAWN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11919 PARKLAWN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11919 PARKLAWN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11919 PARKLAWN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11919 PARKLAWN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11919 PARKLAWN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11919 PARKLAWN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11919 PARKLAWN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Miramont
6040 California Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place
North Bethesda, MD 20814
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pools
North Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College