North Bethesda, MD
11906 SHAGBARK
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:25 AM

11906 SHAGBARK

11906 Shagbark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11906 Shagbark Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic 3 bedroom town home in sought-after location! Sunny eat in kitchen; separate dining room; living room opens to deck; walk out lower level carpeted family room exits to patio; 3 spacious carpeted bedrooms on the upper level; 2 full bathrooms and 2 powder rooms; great commuter location; easy access to shops/dining; carpet to be removed on the main level and replaced with new flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11906 SHAGBARK have any available units?
11906 SHAGBARK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 11906 SHAGBARK have?
Some of 11906 SHAGBARK's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11906 SHAGBARK currently offering any rent specials?
11906 SHAGBARK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11906 SHAGBARK pet-friendly?
No, 11906 SHAGBARK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 11906 SHAGBARK offer parking?
Yes, 11906 SHAGBARK offers parking.
Does 11906 SHAGBARK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11906 SHAGBARK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11906 SHAGBARK have a pool?
No, 11906 SHAGBARK does not have a pool.
Does 11906 SHAGBARK have accessible units?
No, 11906 SHAGBARK does not have accessible units.
Does 11906 SHAGBARK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11906 SHAGBARK has units with dishwashers.
Does 11906 SHAGBARK have units with air conditioning?
No, 11906 SHAGBARK does not have units with air conditioning.
