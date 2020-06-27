Fantastic 3 bedroom town home in sought-after location! Sunny eat in kitchen; separate dining room; living room opens to deck; walk out lower level carpeted family room exits to patio; 3 spacious carpeted bedrooms on the upper level; 2 full bathrooms and 2 powder rooms; great commuter location; easy access to shops/dining; carpet to be removed on the main level and replaced with new flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11906 SHAGBARK have any available units?
11906 SHAGBARK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 11906 SHAGBARK have?
Some of 11906 SHAGBARK's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11906 SHAGBARK currently offering any rent specials?
11906 SHAGBARK is not currently offering any rent specials.