Located at Jefferson and Montrose, easy walk across street to community center, shopping and restaurants on Jefferson and Pike. Close to White Flint metro too. Townhouse is big and beautiful with pickled hardwood floors in LR, DR. Big kitchen as well. Third floor up is loft room, second level up is BR, first floor is living space and basement has full bath, bonus room and 2 car garage.