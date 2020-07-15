11710 Old Georgetown Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge 24hr gym parking pool

Located near Walter Reed Medical CTR and NIH - Property Id: 283443



Cozy and sun-filled one bedroom, one bath condo located in The Gallery at White Flint Metro. Open space kitchen with full suite of appliances (refrigerator, oven, microwave, and dishwasher), plenty of cabinets and breakfast bar. Living room opens to deck with space for outdoor seating for two and has a beautiful view facing East for gorgeous sunrises and cool afternoon shade. Living room and bedroom both have plush, like-new carpeting. Condo also comes equipped with a conveniently located washer and dryer in unit.



The Gallery is a secure building with 24hr front desk concierge. It also comes with secure underground parking and 1 assigned parking space, a 24hr fitness center and gorgeous outdoor pool with beautifully landscaped outdoor space to relax.



Only one block (about a 3 min walk) to white flint metro on the redline, 2 stops from medical center metro station. 1 min walk to pike&rose entertainment and shopping complex. 1minute walk to Harris Teeter.

No Pets Allowed



