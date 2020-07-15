All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 11710 Old Georgetown Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
11710 Old Georgetown Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

11710 Old Georgetown Rd

11710 Old Georgetown Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11710 Old Georgetown Road, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
Located near Walter Reed Medical CTR and NIH - Property Id: 283443

Cozy and sun-filled one bedroom, one bath condo located in The Gallery at White Flint Metro. Open space kitchen with full suite of appliances (refrigerator, oven, microwave, and dishwasher), plenty of cabinets and breakfast bar. Living room opens to deck with space for outdoor seating for two and has a beautiful view facing East for gorgeous sunrises and cool afternoon shade. Living room and bedroom both have plush, like-new carpeting. Condo also comes equipped with a conveniently located washer and dryer in unit.

The Gallery is a secure building with 24hr front desk concierge. It also comes with secure underground parking and 1 assigned parking space, a 24hr fitness center and gorgeous outdoor pool with beautifully landscaped outdoor space to relax.

Only one block (about a 3 min walk) to white flint metro on the redline, 2 stops from medical center metro station. 1 min walk to pike&rose entertainment and shopping complex. 1minute walk to Harris Teeter.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283443
Property Id 283443

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11710 Old Georgetown Rd have any available units?
11710 Old Georgetown Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 11710 Old Georgetown Rd have?
Some of 11710 Old Georgetown Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11710 Old Georgetown Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11710 Old Georgetown Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11710 Old Georgetown Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11710 Old Georgetown Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 11710 Old Georgetown Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11710 Old Georgetown Rd offers parking.
Does 11710 Old Georgetown Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11710 Old Georgetown Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11710 Old Georgetown Rd have a pool?
Yes, 11710 Old Georgetown Rd has a pool.
Does 11710 Old Georgetown Rd have accessible units?
No, 11710 Old Georgetown Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11710 Old Georgetown Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11710 Old Georgetown Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 11710 Old Georgetown Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 11710 Old Georgetown Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College