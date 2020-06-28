All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 11357 MORNING GATE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
11357 MORNING GATE DR
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:18 PM

11357 MORNING GATE DR

11357 Morning Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11357 Morning Gate Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
alarm system
parking
garage
media room
An absolute 10! Beautifully renovated upscale townhome approx 1 mile to 2 metros; blocks to restaurants, grocery, shopping, and theaters. Hardwood on main level; new carpet on upper level; new laminate wood floors on lower level. High ceilings, unique bump-out, windows galore. Kitchen has SS appliances, granite countertops. Master Bath was completely renovated -- absolutely stunning with sep shower and standalone tub! Walkout lower level with fireplace in fam room, wet bar, full bath, 2 car garage. Alarm system exists, monitoring responsibility of tenant if desired. This one is a must see. Section 8 applications welcome. No pets. No smoking property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11357 MORNING GATE DR have any available units?
11357 MORNING GATE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 11357 MORNING GATE DR have?
Some of 11357 MORNING GATE DR's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11357 MORNING GATE DR currently offering any rent specials?
11357 MORNING GATE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11357 MORNING GATE DR pet-friendly?
No, 11357 MORNING GATE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 11357 MORNING GATE DR offer parking?
Yes, 11357 MORNING GATE DR offers parking.
Does 11357 MORNING GATE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11357 MORNING GATE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11357 MORNING GATE DR have a pool?
No, 11357 MORNING GATE DR does not have a pool.
Does 11357 MORNING GATE DR have accessible units?
No, 11357 MORNING GATE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11357 MORNING GATE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11357 MORNING GATE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11357 MORNING GATE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11357 MORNING GATE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Sublet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20817
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place
North Bethesda, MD 20814
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College