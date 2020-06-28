11357 MORNING GATE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 alarm system parking garage media room

An absolute 10! Beautifully renovated upscale townhome approx 1 mile to 2 metros; blocks to restaurants, grocery, shopping, and theaters. Hardwood on main level; new carpet on upper level; new laminate wood floors on lower level. High ceilings, unique bump-out, windows galore. Kitchen has SS appliances, granite countertops. Master Bath was completely renovated -- absolutely stunning with sep shower and standalone tub! Walkout lower level with fireplace in fam room, wet bar, full bath, 2 car garage. Alarm system exists, monitoring responsibility of tenant if desired. This one is a must see. Section 8 applications welcome. No pets. No smoking property.