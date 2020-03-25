All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:41 AM

11303 MORNING GATE DR

11303 Morning Gate Drive · (866) 677-6937
Location

11303 Morning Gate Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious, bright and open plan townhouse with 2 car garages ~ Wood floor on main level and lower level ~ Three bedrooms and three full baths with Jacuzzi in main bathroom ~ Huge remodeled island kitchen with granite ~ Kitchen opens to beautiful deck backing to trees, and perfect for entertaining or just relaxing ~ Walk out lower level with fireplace, wet bar and full bath ~ Short walk to Whole Food, Metro, Pharmacy, Biking and Walking Trail, Shopping, Spas and Restaurants ~ Owner is a pet lover and welcomes your pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11303 MORNING GATE DR have any available units?
11303 MORNING GATE DR has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11303 MORNING GATE DR have?
Some of 11303 MORNING GATE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11303 MORNING GATE DR currently offering any rent specials?
11303 MORNING GATE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11303 MORNING GATE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 11303 MORNING GATE DR is pet friendly.
Does 11303 MORNING GATE DR offer parking?
Yes, 11303 MORNING GATE DR does offer parking.
Does 11303 MORNING GATE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11303 MORNING GATE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11303 MORNING GATE DR have a pool?
No, 11303 MORNING GATE DR does not have a pool.
Does 11303 MORNING GATE DR have accessible units?
No, 11303 MORNING GATE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11303 MORNING GATE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11303 MORNING GATE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11303 MORNING GATE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11303 MORNING GATE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
