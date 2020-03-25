11303 MORNING GATE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious, bright and open plan townhouse with 2 car garages ~ Wood floor on main level and lower level ~ Three bedrooms and three full baths with Jacuzzi in main bathroom ~ Huge remodeled island kitchen with granite ~ Kitchen opens to beautiful deck backing to trees, and perfect for entertaining or just relaxing ~ Walk out lower level with fireplace, wet bar and full bath ~ Short walk to Whole Food, Metro, Pharmacy, Biking and Walking Trail, Shopping, Spas and Restaurants ~ Owner is a pet lover and welcomes your pets