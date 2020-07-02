11217 EDSON PARK PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

2 lvl townhouse condo, open floor plan, bump-out window in living rm w/ sunlight beaming thru big windows on main & upper lvls, HWD flrs, renovated kitchen w/ breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, pantry, kitchen opens to family rm w/ gas fireplace, crown molding, ceiling fan, built-ins; sliding glass doors to patio & small yard, 1/2 bath on main lvl. Upper lvl laundry room, 2 master bedroom suites, one w/ large walk-in closet, ceiling fan & renovated bath w/ granite counter tops, double sinks, separate shower & tub. Walk to METRO, Whole Foods, please note rental terms: Minimum 2 year lease, available 6/1/2020, only 1 pet accepted w/ 40 lb weight limit, $1000 pet deposit, $2250 security deposit, tenant pays gas, electric, internet, water, snow & trash removal included, 1 assigned parking space, plenty of unassigned parking spaces, small yard opens in the back to trees and commons grounds, cannot be fenced per condo assn, $50 app fee, no move-in fees, No physical showings, please click on virtual tour icon for additional pictures and video, please see floorplan in pictures. For application, please click on document icon.