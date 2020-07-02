All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:25 AM

11217 EDSON PARK PLACE

11217 Edson Park Place · No Longer Available
Location

11217 Edson Park Place, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
2 lvl townhouse condo, open floor plan, bump-out window in living rm w/ sunlight beaming thru big windows on main & upper lvls, HWD flrs, renovated kitchen w/ breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, pantry, kitchen opens to family rm w/ gas fireplace, crown molding, ceiling fan, built-ins; sliding glass doors to patio & small yard, 1/2 bath on main lvl. Upper lvl laundry room, 2 master bedroom suites, one w/ large walk-in closet, ceiling fan & renovated bath w/ granite counter tops, double sinks, separate shower & tub. Walk to METRO, Whole Foods, please note rental terms: Minimum 2 year lease, available 6/1/2020, only 1 pet accepted w/ 40 lb weight limit, $1000 pet deposit, $2250 security deposit, tenant pays gas, electric, internet, water, snow & trash removal included, 1 assigned parking space, plenty of unassigned parking spaces, small yard opens in the back to trees and commons grounds, cannot be fenced per condo assn, $50 app fee, no move-in fees, No physical showings, please click on virtual tour icon for additional pictures and video, please see floorplan in pictures. For application, please click on document icon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11217 EDSON PARK PLACE have any available units?
11217 EDSON PARK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 11217 EDSON PARK PLACE have?
Some of 11217 EDSON PARK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11217 EDSON PARK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
11217 EDSON PARK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11217 EDSON PARK PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11217 EDSON PARK PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 11217 EDSON PARK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 11217 EDSON PARK PLACE offers parking.
Does 11217 EDSON PARK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11217 EDSON PARK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11217 EDSON PARK PLACE have a pool?
No, 11217 EDSON PARK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 11217 EDSON PARK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 11217 EDSON PARK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11217 EDSON PARK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11217 EDSON PARK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11217 EDSON PARK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11217 EDSON PARK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

