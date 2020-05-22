All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

10927 Brewer House Road

10927 Brewer House Road · No Longer Available
Location

10927 Brewer House Road, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Move in Ready!! End Unit TH in N. Bethesda close to Grosvenor METRO & Trolley Trail! - Spacious END UNIT townhouse off of Tuckerman Lane backs to Bethesda Trolley Trail!! Beautiful hardwood floors in living areas. Open-floor plan with sunken living room, separate dining room, eat-in kitchen & HUGE rear deck!! Stone fireplace, updated kitchen, spacious master bedroom upstairs and finished basement with full bedroom & bath. Close to METRO, Wildwood Shopping Center, PIKE & ROSE, Whole Foods, North Bethesda Market, Strathmore, DC & Bethesda! Unassigned parking for 2 cars. Pool + tennis in community.

View virtual tour with floor plan - https://tour.truplace.com/Property/1787/79998/

(RLNE1864934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10927 Brewer House Road have any available units?
10927 Brewer House Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10927 Brewer House Road have?
Some of 10927 Brewer House Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10927 Brewer House Road currently offering any rent specials?
10927 Brewer House Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10927 Brewer House Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10927 Brewer House Road is pet friendly.
Does 10927 Brewer House Road offer parking?
Yes, 10927 Brewer House Road offers parking.
Does 10927 Brewer House Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10927 Brewer House Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10927 Brewer House Road have a pool?
Yes, 10927 Brewer House Road has a pool.
Does 10927 Brewer House Road have accessible units?
No, 10927 Brewer House Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10927 Brewer House Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10927 Brewer House Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10927 Brewer House Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10927 Brewer House Road does not have units with air conditioning.
