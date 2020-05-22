10927 Brewer House Road

Amenities

Move in Ready!! End Unit TH in N. Bethesda close to Grosvenor METRO & Trolley Trail! - Spacious END UNIT townhouse off of Tuckerman Lane backs to Bethesda Trolley Trail!! Beautiful hardwood floors in living areas. Open-floor plan with sunken living room, separate dining room, eat-in kitchen & HUGE rear deck!! Stone fireplace, updated kitchen, spacious master bedroom upstairs and finished basement with full bedroom & bath. Close to METRO, Wildwood Shopping Center, PIKE & ROSE, Whole Foods, North Bethesda Market, Strathmore, DC & Bethesda! Unassigned parking for 2 cars. Pool + tennis in community.



View virtual tour with floor plan - https://tour.truplace.com/Property/1787/79998/



(RLNE1864934)