Last updated September 1 2019 at 3:08 AM

10879 SYMPHONY PARK DR

10879 Symphony Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10879 Symphony Park Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
elevator
yoga
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
yoga
Beautiful End Unit Brownstone with Elevator in Award-winning Symphony Park! 4 bedrooms, 4 stories, 4-car parking and an elevator that goes from the garage to all 4 levels! Enjoy the most beautiful walk to a Metro station in the entire DC area along with an incomparable lifestyle of world-class design, art appreciation and access to the region~s finest shopping, dining & recreation! This 4-bedroom end unit brownstone residence features historically-inspired period architecture and beautiful custom wrought iron terrace railings. The spacious open floorplan features expansive windows & high ceilings, oversized 3-piece crown molding, gleaming hardwood floors, gorgeous gourmet kitchen w/Brookhaven by Wood-Mode cabinetry, professional Viking 42~ built-in side-by-side paneled refrigerator, plus a professional Viking 6-burner gas range, dishwasher & microwave. Entry level features a gracious foyer, bedroom and full bath along with an office/library with built-ins cabinetry. Master bedroom includes a large sitting room with Elfa closet systems, and a large owner~s master bath with dual vanity, soaking tub & steam shower featuring Waterworks and Kohler plumbing fixtures which are featured throughout the kitchen & all baths. A two-car garage with 2 full size dedicated parking spaces behind the garage make parking for family and guests very convenient! Stroll next door at the Music Center at Strathmore, enjoy dance and musical performances along with fine art exhibits. Participate in Strathmore classes including art, music, yoga and dance. Stroll the private mews & open spaces of beautifully manicured gardens in the community. Walk to Whole Foods and North Bethesda Market, dine at the restaurants and shop at Pike & Rose and Wildwood center all while enjoying uncompromised quality and an unparalleled lifestyle

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10879 SYMPHONY PARK DR have any available units?
10879 SYMPHONY PARK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10879 SYMPHONY PARK DR have?
Some of 10879 SYMPHONY PARK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10879 SYMPHONY PARK DR currently offering any rent specials?
10879 SYMPHONY PARK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10879 SYMPHONY PARK DR pet-friendly?
No, 10879 SYMPHONY PARK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10879 SYMPHONY PARK DR offer parking?
Yes, 10879 SYMPHONY PARK DR offers parking.
Does 10879 SYMPHONY PARK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10879 SYMPHONY PARK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10879 SYMPHONY PARK DR have a pool?
No, 10879 SYMPHONY PARK DR does not have a pool.
Does 10879 SYMPHONY PARK DR have accessible units?
No, 10879 SYMPHONY PARK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10879 SYMPHONY PARK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10879 SYMPHONY PARK DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10879 SYMPHONY PARK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10879 SYMPHONY PARK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
