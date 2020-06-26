10879 SYMPHONY PARK DR

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage elevator yoga

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage yoga

Beautiful End Unit Brownstone with Elevator in Award-winning Symphony Park! 4 bedrooms, 4 stories, 4-car parking and an elevator that goes from the garage to all 4 levels! Enjoy the most beautiful walk to a Metro station in the entire DC area along with an incomparable lifestyle of world-class design, art appreciation and access to the region~s finest shopping, dining & recreation! This 4-bedroom end unit brownstone residence features historically-inspired period architecture and beautiful custom wrought iron terrace railings. The spacious open floorplan features expansive windows & high ceilings, oversized 3-piece crown molding, gleaming hardwood floors, gorgeous gourmet kitchen w/Brookhaven by Wood-Mode cabinetry, professional Viking 42~ built-in side-by-side paneled refrigerator, plus a professional Viking 6-burner gas range, dishwasher & microwave. Entry level features a gracious foyer, bedroom and full bath along with an office/library with built-ins cabinetry. Master bedroom includes a large sitting room with Elfa closet systems, and a large owner~s master bath with dual vanity, soaking tub & steam shower featuring Waterworks and Kohler plumbing fixtures which are featured throughout the kitchen & all baths. A two-car garage with 2 full size dedicated parking spaces behind the garage make parking for family and guests very convenient! Stroll next door at the Music Center at Strathmore, enjoy dance and musical performances along with fine art exhibits. Participate in Strathmore classes including art, music, yoga and dance. Stroll the private mews & open spaces of beautifully manicured gardens in the community. Walk to Whole Foods and North Bethesda Market, dine at the restaurants and shop at Pike & Rose and Wildwood center all while enjoying uncompromised quality and an unparalleled lifestyle