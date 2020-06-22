All apartments in North Bethesda
10855 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10855 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE

10855 Symphony Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10855 Symphony Park Dr, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
elevator
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
Modern sophistication abounds in this elegantly appointed 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath brownstone featuring a spacious open floor plan, chef~s kitchen complete with Sub-Zero fridge and Wolf range, elevator, media room and private rooftop terrace. Experience boundless comfort in the sought-after Symphony Park community, an exclusive enclave of luxury brownstones set among immaculately appointed botanicals, perfectly located minutes away from both 495 and 270, as well as new Pike & Rose retail and restaurants. Walk to the Grosvenor Metro, Strathmore Music Center and two highly sought after private schools in the DC Metro Area (The Academy of Holy Cross and Georgetown Prep). ALSO FOR SALE FOR $1,725,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10855 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE have any available units?
10855 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10855 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 10855 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10855 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10855 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10855 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10855 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10855 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10855 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10855 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10855 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10855 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10855 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10855 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10855 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10855 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10855 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10855 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10855 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
