10855 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher elevator fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator media room

Modern sophistication abounds in this elegantly appointed 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath brownstone featuring a spacious open floor plan, chef~s kitchen complete with Sub-Zero fridge and Wolf range, elevator, media room and private rooftop terrace. Experience boundless comfort in the sought-after Symphony Park community, an exclusive enclave of luxury brownstones set among immaculately appointed botanicals, perfectly located minutes away from both 495 and 270, as well as new Pike & Rose retail and restaurants. Walk to the Grosvenor Metro, Strathmore Music Center and two highly sought after private schools in the DC Metro Area (The Academy of Holy Cross and Georgetown Prep). ALSO FOR SALE FOR $1,725,000