Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:12 PM

10743 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE

10743 Symphony Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10743 Symphony Park Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Rare rental opportunity to live in the award winning Symphony Park at Strathmore development. The home features upgrades throughout from the gourmet kitchen with an open floor plan to the family to the master suite and bath. This North Bethesda house has approximately 3250 square feet of living space with an elevator, in addition to two car garage parking. Symphony Park at Strathmore brownstone community. Minutes from the Strathmore Music Center, the Grosvenor Metro station and many retail areas.This must be scene 4 bedroom 4 1/2 bath unit facing the beautifully landscaped Mews is immediately available for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10743 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE have any available units?
10743 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10743 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 10743 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10743 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10743 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10743 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10743 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10743 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10743 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10743 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10743 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10743 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10743 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10743 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10743 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10743 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10743 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10743 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10743 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

