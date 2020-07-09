10743 SYMPHONY PARK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Rare rental opportunity to live in the award winning Symphony Park at Strathmore development. The home features upgrades throughout from the gourmet kitchen with an open floor plan to the family to the master suite and bath. This North Bethesda house has approximately 3250 square feet of living space with an elevator, in addition to two car garage parking. Symphony Park at Strathmore brownstone community. Minutes from the Strathmore Music Center, the Grosvenor Metro station and many retail areas.This must be scene 4 bedroom 4 1/2 bath unit facing the beautifully landscaped Mews is immediately available for move in.