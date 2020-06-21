Amenities

10735 Symphony Park Drive Available 08/08/20 Jaw Dropping 4BR, 4.5BA Townhome in Pitch Perfect Symphony Park! - Welcome to your fully furnished townhome located next to Strathmore & a staccato walk to the Grosvenor Metro!



Your home features a magnificent kitchen with stainless steel appliances, marble counter tops, cabinets galore and an open layout with living room, dining room, family room and outside terrace all on one level. A floor above are all your bedrooms including a master suite with soaking tub and separate shower. The loft level offers another bedroom and bathroom and a 2nd outdoor terrace.



The meticulously chosen furnishings make this the perfect living space. 2 car garage for your vehicles. Come see it today!



Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to see this extraordinary property.



Lease terms:

Available 8/8/2020

Home comes fully furnished

Sorry, no pets

Resident responsible for utilities



(RLNE2627583)