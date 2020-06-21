All apartments in North Bethesda
10735 Symphony Park Drive

10735 Symphony Park Drive · (240) 988-8008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10735 Symphony Park Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10735 Symphony Park Drive · Avail. Aug 8

$6,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
10735 Symphony Park Drive Available 08/08/20 Jaw Dropping 4BR, 4.5BA Townhome in Pitch Perfect Symphony Park! - Welcome to your fully furnished townhome located next to Strathmore & a staccato walk to the Grosvenor Metro!

Your home features a magnificent kitchen with stainless steel appliances, marble counter tops, cabinets galore and an open layout with living room, dining room, family room and outside terrace all on one level. A floor above are all your bedrooms including a master suite with soaking tub and separate shower. The loft level offers another bedroom and bathroom and a 2nd outdoor terrace.

The meticulously chosen furnishings make this the perfect living space. 2 car garage for your vehicles. Come see it today!

Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to see this extraordinary property.

Lease terms:
Available 8/8/2020
Home comes fully furnished
Sorry, no pets
Resident responsible for utilities

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2627583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10735 Symphony Park Drive have any available units?
10735 Symphony Park Drive has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10735 Symphony Park Drive have?
Some of 10735 Symphony Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10735 Symphony Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10735 Symphony Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10735 Symphony Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10735 Symphony Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10735 Symphony Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10735 Symphony Park Drive does offer parking.
Does 10735 Symphony Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10735 Symphony Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10735 Symphony Park Drive have a pool?
No, 10735 Symphony Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10735 Symphony Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 10735 Symphony Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10735 Symphony Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10735 Symphony Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10735 Symphony Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10735 Symphony Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
