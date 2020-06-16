10637 MONTROSE AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Great "Stretch" one bedroom unit with balcony overlooking trees/ woods. This unit has fresh paint, carpet and a renovated bathroom. It features an expanded living room and good size dining room. There is great sun exposure with the master bedroom having window on two exposures. There is lots of closet storage and the kitchen is spacious with a separate entrance. Parkside is an award winning Bethesda Community so close to everything. You are steps to Grovesnor Metro, Strathmore Music Center and Grovesnor market. A commuters dream for NIH and Walter Reed. Located near the best MoCo schools. And you can take a few minute walk/ run/ bike ride to Rock Creek Park trails.