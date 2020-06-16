All apartments in North Bethesda
10637 MONTROSE AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10637 MONTROSE AVENUE

10637 Montrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10637 Montrose Avenue, North Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Great "Stretch" one bedroom unit with balcony overlooking trees/ woods. This unit has fresh paint, carpet and a renovated bathroom. It features an expanded living room and good size dining room. There is great sun exposure with the master bedroom having window on two exposures. There is lots of closet storage and the kitchen is spacious with a separate entrance. Parkside is an award winning Bethesda Community so close to everything. You are steps to Grovesnor Metro, Strathmore Music Center and Grovesnor market. A commuters dream for NIH and Walter Reed. Located near the best MoCo schools. And you can take a few minute walk/ run/ bike ride to Rock Creek Park trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

