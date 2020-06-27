10631 Weymouth Street#W101

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors all utils included recently renovated pool tennis court

Charming Light-Filled 2BR/1FB with Balcony Condo- Country-Club-Like Award Winning Community-Amazing Location! - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED and recreational facility included in this Bright & Beautiful condo unit in sought after country club style- award winning - Parkside Condo. Enjoy great features... an updated kitchen with a Midcentury twist and modern feel, fabulous Bellawood hardwood floors, two spacious bedrooms, a balcony and an awesome location. All utilities and community amenities included in the rent. Community club, pool, tennis courts. Located in between Grosvenor Metro and Rock Creek Park. Only two miles from Walter Reed and NIH and just a few more to downtown Bethesda. Welcome home.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4067442)