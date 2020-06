Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool tennis court oven

Large condo located in park like setting. Close to Grosvenor Metro, 495 and just off Rockville Pike. Almost 1000 square feet of open living space with sliding glass door to balcony overlooking a large treed area. All utilities, parking, pool and tennis included (except phone and cable). NO PETS. Non-refundable Application fee per adult applicant is $55. Move-in date is after February 10, 2020. Apply on line at www.longandfoster.com.