10401 GROSVENOR PL #324

Amenities
If you haven't seen this studio in your search you should add it to your list. RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES (INCLUDING CABLE) !!! SPACIOUS AND GREAT FLOORPLAN for a studio with a large outside covered terrace to relax or sit with friends & enjoy the sunset. This wonderful studio with wood floors has been professionally cleaned, painted, & you can rent the unit furnished or unfurnished. The white renovated kitchen with an abudance of cabinets including a gas wall oven, gas cooktop, dishwasher, refrigerator, & an under cabinet microwave too. Updated bathroom plus a very large walk-in closet large enough to place a dresser. Plus two double sized large closets round out the studio. Complex is located on 20 acres of greenspace with walking paths & pond. Also included in the rent is a fitness center, pool & tennis courts, & 24 hour front desk, If don't feel like cooking ,go to the full service Grosvenor Market (located in the building) to get something delicious to eat. There is a large laundry room, plenty of parking & steps to the Grosvenor Metro (Red Line). One Metro stop from NIH, two Metro stops to downtown Bethesda & downtown DC is approximately a 20 minute ride!! Call for a private showing & you will not be disappointed at how nice this studio is!!!!