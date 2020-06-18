10401 GROSVENOR PL #324

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

If you haven't seen this studio in your search you should add it to your list. RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES (INCLUDING CABLE) !!! SPACIOUS AND GREAT FLOORPLAN for a studio with a large outside covered terrace to relax or sit with friends & enjoy the sunset. This wonderful studio with wood floors has been professionally cleaned, painted, & you can rent the unit furnished or unfurnished. The white renovated kitchen with an abudance of cabinets including a gas wall oven, gas cooktop, dishwasher, refrigerator, & an under cabinet microwave too. Updated bathroom plus a very large walk-in closet large enough to place a dresser. Plus two double sized large closets round out the studio. Complex is located on 20 acres of greenspace with walking paths & pond. Also included in the rent is a fitness center, pool & tennis courts, & 24 hour front desk, If don't feel like cooking ,go to the full service Grosvenor Market (located in the building) to get something delicious to eat. There is a large laundry room, plenty of parking & steps to the Grosvenor Metro (Red Line). One Metro stop from NIH, two Metro stops to downtown Bethesda & downtown DC is approximately a 20 minute ride!! Call for a private showing & you will not be disappointed at how nice this studio is!!!!