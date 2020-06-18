All apartments in North Bethesda
10401 GROSVENOR PL #324
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:20 AM

10401 GROSVENOR PL #324

10401 Grosvenor Place · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10401 Grosvenor Place, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
If you haven't seen this studio in your search you should add it to your list. RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES (INCLUDING CABLE) !!! SPACIOUS AND GREAT FLOORPLAN for a studio with a large outside covered terrace to relax or sit with friends & enjoy the sunset. This wonderful studio with wood floors has been professionally cleaned, painted, & you can rent the unit furnished or unfurnished. The white renovated kitchen with an abudance of cabinets including a gas wall oven, gas cooktop, dishwasher, refrigerator, & an under cabinet microwave too. Updated bathroom plus a very large walk-in closet large enough to place a dresser. Plus two double sized large closets round out the studio. Complex is located on 20 acres of greenspace with walking paths & pond. Also included in the rent is a fitness center, pool & tennis courts, & 24 hour front desk, If don't feel like cooking ,go to the full service Grosvenor Market (located in the building) to get something delicious to eat. There is a large laundry room, plenty of parking & steps to the Grosvenor Metro (Red Line). One Metro stop from NIH, two Metro stops to downtown Bethesda & downtown DC is approximately a 20 minute ride!! Call for a private showing & you will not be disappointed at how nice this studio is!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10401 GROSVENOR PL #324 have any available units?
10401 GROSVENOR PL #324 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10401 GROSVENOR PL #324 have?
Some of 10401 GROSVENOR PL #324's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10401 GROSVENOR PL #324 currently offering any rent specials?
10401 GROSVENOR PL #324 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10401 GROSVENOR PL #324 pet-friendly?
No, 10401 GROSVENOR PL #324 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10401 GROSVENOR PL #324 offer parking?
Yes, 10401 GROSVENOR PL #324 does offer parking.
Does 10401 GROSVENOR PL #324 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10401 GROSVENOR PL #324 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10401 GROSVENOR PL #324 have a pool?
Yes, 10401 GROSVENOR PL #324 has a pool.
Does 10401 GROSVENOR PL #324 have accessible units?
No, 10401 GROSVENOR PL #324 does not have accessible units.
Does 10401 GROSVENOR PL #324 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10401 GROSVENOR PL #324 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10401 GROSVENOR PL #324 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10401 GROSVENOR PL #324 does not have units with air conditioning.
