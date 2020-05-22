All apartments in North Bethesda
10117 Ashburton Ln
10117 Ashburton Ln

10117 Ashburton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10117 Ashburton Lane, North Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10117 Ashburton Ln Available 04/05/19 Amazingly Beautiful 4BR+Den/5th BR / 3FB Bethesda Home. Remod Gourmet Kitchen - Hardwood - Amazing Location - Welcome to this gorgeous Bethesda Split Level home. Enjoy great flow and atmosphere with tons of natural light and beautiful improvements. This home features open floor plan on the main level with hardwood floor, large living room, dining room with walkout level and the jewel in the crown - Amazing gourmet kitchen with an island, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The family room level includes spacious family room with wood-burning fireplace and walkout to the patio and the private, fenced-in backyard. On this level you will also find the fourth bedroom, a full bath and the fifth bedroom or den with its private entrance. The top level features hardwood floor, remodeled full bath, two spacious bedrooms and the spoiling master suit. Enjoy the amazing whirlpool bath with its private enclosure and a window overlooking the backyard.The extra large, walk-out stairs lower level features large recreation room, storage room and laundry room. Location is great.. A couple of blocks away from Wildwood Shopping Center, Walter Johnson High School, the public library and with Easy access to I495 and I270. Within a few minutes drive you will find MoCo Aquatic Center, Cabin John Ice Rink and park, Metro, Pike & Rose shopping and entertainment center, Westfield Montgomery mall and more. This home feature paid off solar panels!!! Meaning, your electric bill will be significantly lower. Welcome home.

(RLNE4704030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10117 Ashburton Ln have any available units?
10117 Ashburton Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10117 Ashburton Ln have?
Some of 10117 Ashburton Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10117 Ashburton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10117 Ashburton Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10117 Ashburton Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10117 Ashburton Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10117 Ashburton Ln offer parking?
No, 10117 Ashburton Ln does not offer parking.
Does 10117 Ashburton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10117 Ashburton Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10117 Ashburton Ln have a pool?
Yes, 10117 Ashburton Ln has a pool.
Does 10117 Ashburton Ln have accessible units?
No, 10117 Ashburton Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10117 Ashburton Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10117 Ashburton Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10117 Ashburton Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 10117 Ashburton Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
