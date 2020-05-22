Amenities

10117 Ashburton Ln Available 04/05/19 Amazingly Beautiful 4BR+Den/5th BR / 3FB Bethesda Home. Remod Gourmet Kitchen - Hardwood - Amazing Location - Welcome to this gorgeous Bethesda Split Level home. Enjoy great flow and atmosphere with tons of natural light and beautiful improvements. This home features open floor plan on the main level with hardwood floor, large living room, dining room with walkout level and the jewel in the crown - Amazing gourmet kitchen with an island, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The family room level includes spacious family room with wood-burning fireplace and walkout to the patio and the private, fenced-in backyard. On this level you will also find the fourth bedroom, a full bath and the fifth bedroom or den with its private entrance. The top level features hardwood floor, remodeled full bath, two spacious bedrooms and the spoiling master suit. Enjoy the amazing whirlpool bath with its private enclosure and a window overlooking the backyard.The extra large, walk-out stairs lower level features large recreation room, storage room and laundry room. Location is great.. A couple of blocks away from Wildwood Shopping Center, Walter Johnson High School, the public library and with Easy access to I495 and I270. Within a few minutes drive you will find MoCo Aquatic Center, Cabin John Ice Rink and park, Metro, Pike & Rose shopping and entertainment center, Westfield Montgomery mall and more. This home feature paid off solar panels!!! Meaning, your electric bill will be significantly lower. Welcome home.



(RLNE4704030)