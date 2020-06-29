20512 Strath Haven Drive, Montgomery Village, MD 20886
Amenities
granite counters
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 full baths available for immediate rental. New A/C and heating system installed , Brand NEW Cabinets and Granite counter tops. Complete GCAAR application , App fee is waived!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
