20512 STRATH HAVEN DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20512 STRATH HAVEN DRIVE

20512 Strath Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20512 Strath Haven Drive, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

granite counters
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 full baths available for immediate rental. New A/C and heating system installed , Brand NEW Cabinets and Granite counter tops. Complete GCAAR application , App fee is waived!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20512 STRATH HAVEN DRIVE have any available units?
20512 STRATH HAVEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
Is 20512 STRATH HAVEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
20512 STRATH HAVEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20512 STRATH HAVEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 20512 STRATH HAVEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 20512 STRATH HAVEN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 20512 STRATH HAVEN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 20512 STRATH HAVEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20512 STRATH HAVEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20512 STRATH HAVEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 20512 STRATH HAVEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 20512 STRATH HAVEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 20512 STRATH HAVEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 20512 STRATH HAVEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20512 STRATH HAVEN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20512 STRATH HAVEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20512 STRATH HAVEN DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
