Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bed, 2 bath single family home in great location within minutes of 495, downtown Bethesda and Washington, DC. This house features a wood-burning fireplace, finished/conditioned/attached garage, table-space kitchen, family room addition and private, fully fenced rear yard. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Landlord maintains the yard. House is available August 1...might be able to do sooner. Touch-up paint and cleaning to occur after current tenant vacates.