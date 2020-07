Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful Renovated 2 bedroom 2 full baths. Great kitchen with granite counters. Stainless appliances, gas fireplace. Combined dining and living room are big enough for full-sized dining set with plenty of room left for a complete and comfortable living room. This top floor unit has a peeked ceiling with 2 skylights providing natural light and a spacious feel. Hardwood floor, Walk-in closets, and sliding door to a balcony, minutes to Downtown Crown Shopping.