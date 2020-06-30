All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 14233 Oakpointe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
14233 Oakpointe Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:45 PM

14233 Oakpointe Drive

14233 Oakpointe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14233 Oakpointe Drive, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
Available now! This 3 bed 3.5 bath has all you need with hardwoods, updates and convenient location. Main level features gleaming hardwoods and open living and dining. Spacious kitchen with island and plenty of cabinets. Upper level features master suite with walk-in closet and full bath. Second and third bedrooms are good sized. Full hall bath. Basement level is finished featuring wet bar and full bath. slider opens to patio. Convenient to great shopping and dining. Easy access to commuter routes. Non-smoking. Small pet considered. For more information, please contact Catherine by text 443.583.4420 or email clshewey@gmail.com. Please be sure to reference address.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14233 Oakpointe Drive have any available units?
14233 Oakpointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 14233 Oakpointe Drive have?
Some of 14233 Oakpointe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14233 Oakpointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14233 Oakpointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14233 Oakpointe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14233 Oakpointe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14233 Oakpointe Drive offer parking?
No, 14233 Oakpointe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14233 Oakpointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14233 Oakpointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14233 Oakpointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14233 Oakpointe Drive has a pool.
Does 14233 Oakpointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 14233 Oakpointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14233 Oakpointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14233 Oakpointe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd
Laurel, MD 20707
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr
Laurel, MD 20707
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St
Laurel, MD 20707
The Villages at Montpelier
11686 S Laurel Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Court Apartments
321 Thomas Dr
Laurel, MD 20707
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd
Laurel, MD 20708
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd
Laurel, MD 20724

Similar Pages

Laurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Apartments with Pool
Laurel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VASuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDChillum, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laurel Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College