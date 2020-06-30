14233 Oakpointe Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly elevator pool

Available now! This 3 bed 3.5 bath has all you need with hardwoods, updates and convenient location. Main level features gleaming hardwoods and open living and dining. Spacious kitchen with island and plenty of cabinets. Upper level features master suite with walk-in closet and full bath. Second and third bedrooms are good sized. Full hall bath. Basement level is finished featuring wet bar and full bath. slider opens to patio. Convenient to great shopping and dining. Easy access to commuter routes. Non-smoking. Small pet considered. For more information, please contact Catherine by text 443.583.4420 or email clshewey@gmail.com. Please be sure to reference address.