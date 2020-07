Amenities

in unit laundry parking walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Second floor unit for privacy. Freshly painted, new carpet. Two-bedroom with two full baths, living room with fireplace, tons of windows, walk-in closets, washer & dryer in unit. Plenty of parking right in front.Great location within walking distance of shops, restaurants.Easy access to 95/295 and the new ICC