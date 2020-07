Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Lovely 2 bed, 1 bath unit now available for lease in Laurel Lakes Vistas. Vaulted ceilings and warm hardwood floors compliment this unit with tons of natural light. Both bedrooms offer spacious accommodations with in-unit laundry and wood burning fireplace for those cozy winter nights. This rental won't last long! a