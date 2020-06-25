13713 Vanderbilt Way

Amenities

Spectacular 5 BR/5BA Single Family Home in City of Laurel, MD featuring hardwood flooring throughout a landing area with vaulted ceilings and coat closet, separate dining room and entry sitting room both with detailed crown molding. The gourmet kitchen has recessed lighting, granite countertops, breakfast island, separate breakfast bar, and pantry closet all complimented with stainless steel appliances which include a mounted microwave, dual mounted oven and ceramic stove top. The sunroom/attached dining area offers plenty of window sunlight and a deck entrance. The carpeted bedroom has a full hall bath with tiled tub/shower and there is entry to the garage, which has access to the mud/laundry room.



The upper level of the home has four spacious carpeted bedrooms, including a master with separate morning area, separate walk in closets, tray ceilings, and full master bath with soaker tub, separate vanities, and tiled stand up shower with bench. Jack and Jill style bedrooms with split entrance attached full hall bath, with tub/shower and dual vanity. 5th bedroom with walk in closet and full master bath with shower.



Lower level has wrap around carpeted clubroom with recessed lighting and separate game room area, with additional utility room/storage room, and full bath with tub/shower.



Enjoy the private deck off of the sunroom that faces the woods, for scenic views.



Sorry, no pets.



Contact Eddie Johnson at (301) 325-9323 or ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com



Here is the link to apply:



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



Good credit score required.



No Pets Allowed



