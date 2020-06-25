All apartments in Laurel
Last updated May 9 2019

13713 Vanderbilt Way

Location

13713 Vanderbilt Way, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spectacular 5 BR/5BA Single Family Home in City of Laurel, MD featuring hardwood flooring throughout a landing area with vaulted ceilings and coat closet, separate dining room and entry sitting room both with detailed crown molding. The gourmet kitchen has recessed lighting, granite countertops, breakfast island, separate breakfast bar, and pantry closet all complimented with stainless steel appliances which include a mounted microwave, dual mounted oven and ceramic stove top. The sunroom/attached dining area offers plenty of window sunlight and a deck entrance. The carpeted bedroom has a full hall bath with tiled tub/shower and there is entry to the garage, which has access to the mud/laundry room.

The upper level of the home has four spacious carpeted bedrooms, including a master with separate morning area, separate walk in closets, tray ceilings, and full master bath with soaker tub, separate vanities, and tiled stand up shower with bench. Jack and Jill style bedrooms with split entrance attached full hall bath, with tub/shower and dual vanity. 5th bedroom with walk in closet and full master bath with shower.

Lower level has wrap around carpeted clubroom with recessed lighting and separate game room area, with additional utility room/storage room, and full bath with tub/shower.

Enjoy the private deck off of the sunroom that faces the woods, for scenic views.

Sorry, no pets.

Contact Eddie Johnson at (301) 325-9323 or ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com

Here is the link to apply:

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

Good credit score required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4839767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13713 Vanderbilt Way have any available units?
13713 Vanderbilt Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 13713 Vanderbilt Way have?
Some of 13713 Vanderbilt Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13713 Vanderbilt Way currently offering any rent specials?
13713 Vanderbilt Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13713 Vanderbilt Way pet-friendly?
No, 13713 Vanderbilt Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 13713 Vanderbilt Way offer parking?
Yes, 13713 Vanderbilt Way offers parking.
Does 13713 Vanderbilt Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13713 Vanderbilt Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13713 Vanderbilt Way have a pool?
No, 13713 Vanderbilt Way does not have a pool.
Does 13713 Vanderbilt Way have accessible units?
No, 13713 Vanderbilt Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13713 Vanderbilt Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13713 Vanderbilt Way has units with dishwashers.
