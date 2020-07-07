All apartments in Hyattsville
Last updated May 6 2020

6209 Chronicle St

6209 Chronicle St · No Longer Available
Location

6209 Chronicle St, Hyattsville, MD 20782
Chillum

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com present this Chic, Contemporary, Townhome in the Queens Chapel Manor Neighborhood of Hyattsville MD. This Stunningly, Spacious Home Features Sleek Finishes, Granite Countertops Throughout the Entire Home. This 3 Bed/3.5 Bath has Attached, Two-Car Garage and in Home Access. A Deck Off of the Kitchen, Great for Grilling and a 3rd Level Outdoor Patio. This HOT Property is Perfectly Located off of MD 410, Immediately Across the Highway from The Mall At Prince George's. Walking Distance to the Prince George Plaza Metro Station, East-West Highway + Entr. to Metro Bus Stop (18; F4). Minutes to LA Fitness, Starbucks, Giant, Safeway, Home Depot and So Much More.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

