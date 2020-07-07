6209 Chronicle St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking bbq/grill garage

Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com present this Chic, Contemporary, Townhome in the Queens Chapel Manor Neighborhood of Hyattsville MD. This Stunningly, Spacious Home Features Sleek Finishes, Granite Countertops Throughout the Entire Home. This 3 Bed/3.5 Bath has Attached, Two-Car Garage and in Home Access. A Deck Off of the Kitchen, Great for Grilling and a 3rd Level Outdoor Patio. This HOT Property is Perfectly Located off of MD 410, Immediately Across the Highway from The Mall At Prince George's. Walking Distance to the Prince George Plaza Metro Station, East-West Highway + Entr. to Metro Bus Stop (18; F4). Minutes to LA Fitness, Starbucks, Giant, Safeway, Home Depot and So Much More.



