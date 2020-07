Amenities

This charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom rental will be available in July. Located in sought after Western Howard County, you'll be only minutes from the I70 - Rt. 94 intersection; but tucked away off the main road. This home boosts a 1st Floor Master Bedroom with En-suite Bathroom and Walk-in Closet. 2 Additional bedrooms with a full bathroom are located on the 2nd floor and a Bonus Room too. The expansive Great Room on the 1st floor features hardwood flooring. Lawn maintenance is included in the rent. Hurry! Rentals in this area are scarce.