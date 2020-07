Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

If you haven't see this home yet, you're missing out. Large eat-in kitchen with 42' cabinet & sun room bump-out at rear of home back to over sized deck on the end of group. Enjoy townhouse maintenance with the convenience of having a garage. Back to common area! Grass is mowed for for you by the HOA! Easy living here!