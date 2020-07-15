/
/
/
Lancaster Bible College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:09 AM
1 Apartments For Rent Near Lancaster Bible College
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated February 27 at 12:33 AM
Contact for Availability
Sweetbriar Apartments
1917 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$915
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1031 sqft
You will find that Sweetbriar Apartments will be a place you will love to call home.\n\nSweetbriar Apartments are an amazing value! Our rental rates include HEAT, COOKING GAS, water, sewer, trash removal, and use of our pool.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Harrisburg, PACockeysville, MDNewark, DEYork, PABel Air South, MDPerry Hall, MDCarney, MDEdgewood, MD