in unit laundry garage fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3101 Laural Bush Rd- 3 Bedroom 2 bath house on corner lot. - Welcome to this hidden gem in Abingdon. When you pull up to this Mid Century Modern ish home, you will see that it sits on an impressive manicured corner lot. There is large driveway that leads to the garage. Enjoy the large breezeway from the garage to the house. As you walk into the house, you are greeted with lots of light and attractive laminate flooring. The living room has a massive fireplace with a heat stove. Nice sliders that go out to the huge back yard with gazebo. The dining room can handle any family gathering. The galley style kitchen is a dream with a glass top stove and refrigerator. Let us not forget all the cabinet space. You also have 3 bedrooms on this level as well. Wait till you see that great bathroom with the huge walk in shower. Basement has an expansive finished family room and full bathroom. OIL HEAT. Washer/dryer and tons of storage. Available Now. $1800/ Month + Utilities. #CantonManagement



(RLNE5880802)