7 DUCK POND COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Very well maintained 3 finished level town home backing to park land with 1 car attached garage. This 3 bedroom 2 full bath 2 half bath town home features a mail level with an eat in kitchen leading to rear deck, separate dining area connects to living room and a powder room. Head to upper level where you find the master bedroom with a full bath (separate tub and shower) double sinks and updated lighting fixture. Round out the top level with 2 additional bedrooms and another full bath. Head to the lower level where you find a wide open foyer (entrance) 1 car garage, powder room and separate recreation room with a wood burning fireplace and rear exit door. Home is freshly painted, professionally cleaned including carpeted areas. This home is MOVE-IN READY!