All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 7 DUCK POND COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
7 DUCK POND COURT
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

7 DUCK POND COURT

7 Duck Pond Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

7 Duck Pond Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Very well maintained 3 finished level town home backing to park land with 1 car attached garage. This 3 bedroom 2 full bath 2 half bath town home features a mail level with an eat in kitchen leading to rear deck, separate dining area connects to living room and a powder room. Head to upper level where you find the master bedroom with a full bath (separate tub and shower) double sinks and updated lighting fixture. Round out the top level with 2 additional bedrooms and another full bath. Head to the lower level where you find a wide open foyer (entrance) 1 car garage, powder room and separate recreation room with a wood burning fireplace and rear exit door. Home is freshly painted, professionally cleaned including carpeted areas. This home is MOVE-IN READY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 DUCK POND COURT have any available units?
7 DUCK POND COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 DUCK POND COURT have?
Some of 7 DUCK POND COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 DUCK POND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7 DUCK POND COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 DUCK POND COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7 DUCK POND COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 7 DUCK POND COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7 DUCK POND COURT offers parking.
Does 7 DUCK POND COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 DUCK POND COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 DUCK POND COURT have a pool?
No, 7 DUCK POND COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7 DUCK POND COURT have accessible units?
No, 7 DUCK POND COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7 DUCK POND COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 DUCK POND COURT has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct
Germantown, MD 20876
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America