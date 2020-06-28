21203 COMFREY LANE

Amenities

Great opportunity to rent in a sought-after neighborhood & school district. Main level has a spacious kitchen ,living room & dining room plus a bedroom. The upper level has the master suite and well proportioned bedrooms. The in-ground basement is substantially finished with a good sized recreational room and has a full bathroom as well. The package is completed with a 1 car attached garage and a driveway for additional parking as well as a great fenced backyard . Close to schools,shopping ,sporting amenities & highways.