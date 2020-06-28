All apartments in Germantown
21203 COMFREY LANE
21203 COMFREY LANE

21203 Comfrey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21203 Comfrey Lane, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity to rent in a sought-after neighborhood & school district. Main level has a spacious kitchen ,living room & dining room plus a bedroom. The upper level has the master suite and well proportioned bedrooms. The in-ground basement is substantially finished with a good sized recreational room and has a full bathroom as well. The package is completed with a 1 car attached garage and a driveway for additional parking as well as a great fenced backyard . Close to schools,shopping ,sporting amenities & highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21203 COMFREY LANE have any available units?
21203 COMFREY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 21203 COMFREY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
21203 COMFREY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21203 COMFREY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 21203 COMFREY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 21203 COMFREY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 21203 COMFREY LANE offers parking.
Does 21203 COMFREY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21203 COMFREY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21203 COMFREY LANE have a pool?
No, 21203 COMFREY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 21203 COMFREY LANE have accessible units?
No, 21203 COMFREY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 21203 COMFREY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21203 COMFREY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21203 COMFREY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21203 COMFREY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
