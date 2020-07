Amenities

Beautiful, bright, very well maintained townhouse in the heart of Germantown Right off I-270. Minutes to Wegman, milestone shopping center, movie theaters, library, hospital, MARC train and Germantown transit center. All floors are ceramic tiles, laminate and hardwood. Three bedrooms all have high ceilings. Spacious living room, formal dining, large family room with gas fireplace. Washer & dryer.