20605 DUCK POND PLACE

20605 Duck Pond Pl · No Longer Available
Location

20605 Duck Pond Pl, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxury town home with garage parking ,hardwood floors, spacious eat-in kitchen, marble fireplace, vaulted ceilings, enormous deck, crown molding and chair rail in dining room, main level walk out to back yard.Located in a quiet, friendly community, minutes from shopping and dining. Less than half a mile from golf, parks, and 270.** Pets allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20605 DUCK POND PLACE have any available units?
20605 DUCK POND PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 20605 DUCK POND PLACE have?
Some of 20605 DUCK POND PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20605 DUCK POND PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
20605 DUCK POND PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20605 DUCK POND PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20605 DUCK POND PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 20605 DUCK POND PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 20605 DUCK POND PLACE offers parking.
Does 20605 DUCK POND PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20605 DUCK POND PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20605 DUCK POND PLACE have a pool?
No, 20605 DUCK POND PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 20605 DUCK POND PLACE have accessible units?
No, 20605 DUCK POND PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20605 DUCK POND PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20605 DUCK POND PLACE has units with dishwashers.
