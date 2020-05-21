20605 DUCK POND PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Luxury town home with garage parking ,hardwood floors, spacious eat-in kitchen, marble fireplace, vaulted ceilings, enormous deck, crown molding and chair rail in dining room, main level walk out to back yard.Located in a quiet, friendly community, minutes from shopping and dining. Less than half a mile from golf, parks, and 270.** Pets allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!