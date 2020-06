Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 4 level townhouse, 2 car garage, conveniently located near I-270, shopping, and public transportation. This house showcases hardwood floors on the main level and upper rooms. The 4th floor is a HUGE master suite with a luxurious bath, while the 3rd floor offers 2 bedrooms with their OWN bathrooms. The bonus room downstairs comes equipped with a wet bar AND a full bathroom. Pet deposit may apply