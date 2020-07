Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Very well maintained town home with front loading garage! New carpet, freshly painted. Open floor plan with open Dining Room to Living Room, overlooking rear yard. Lower level fully finished as either fourth bedroom with full bath or recreation room. Access from lower level walk-out to nice yard and open space. Apply online only at Long & Foster website. Click on "Rental Application" button.