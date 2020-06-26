All apartments in Germantown
Last updated June 1 2019 at 9:59 AM

20315 CENTURY BLVD

20315 Century Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

20315 Century Boulevard, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
new construction
BRAND NEW Garage Townhome for immediately move-in! 3 Level Pulte Townhome with 3 Bedrooms, 2 full & 2 half bathrooms with gourmet kitchen and beautiful open floorplan with sun field. Upgraded Stainless appliances, huge pantry, Deck off the kitchen, mostly hardwood floors and, upper Floor Laundry. Very efficient NEW home with recessed LED lighting and gas heating. Convenient location: I270, Germantown town center, Library, MARC train, Theatre, shops, Safeway, Wegmans and future Topgolf! Hurry... won't last! NO PETS allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20315 CENTURY BLVD have any available units?
20315 CENTURY BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 20315 CENTURY BLVD have?
Some of 20315 CENTURY BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20315 CENTURY BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
20315 CENTURY BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20315 CENTURY BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 20315 CENTURY BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 20315 CENTURY BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 20315 CENTURY BLVD offers parking.
Does 20315 CENTURY BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20315 CENTURY BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20315 CENTURY BLVD have a pool?
No, 20315 CENTURY BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 20315 CENTURY BLVD have accessible units?
No, 20315 CENTURY BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 20315 CENTURY BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20315 CENTURY BLVD has units with dishwashers.
