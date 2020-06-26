20315 CENTURY BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room new construction

BRAND NEW Garage Townhome for immediately move-in! 3 Level Pulte Townhome with 3 Bedrooms, 2 full & 2 half bathrooms with gourmet kitchen and beautiful open floorplan with sun field. Upgraded Stainless appliances, huge pantry, Deck off the kitchen, mostly hardwood floors and, upper Floor Laundry. Very efficient NEW home with recessed LED lighting and gas heating. Convenient location: I270, Germantown town center, Library, MARC train, Theatre, shops, Safeway, Wegmans and future Topgolf! Hurry... won't last! NO PETS allowed.