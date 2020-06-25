20212 Waterside Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

This gorgeous updated 3BR/3.5BA end of the row Montgomery County townhouse offers many amenities. Conveniently located to Rt. 200 (ICC), I270, I370, great schools, hospitals and many great shops/restaurants. The house is in a quiet community and the house backs up to Lake Churchill and has great views of the water and local wildlife! The first floor has gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room, separate dining room and updated bath with new fixtures. First floor features a gorgeous eat in kitchen with granite countertops, custom tile flooring, new cabinets with plenty of storage space and all stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. The 2nd floor has 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space including a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and a fully updated master bath with custom tiled floors/shower enclosure and all new fixtures including vanity with granite top. 2nd floor also has a fully updated hall bath with custom tiled floors/shower enclosure and all new fixtures. The house also has a beautiful basement clubroom with working wood burning fireplace and gorgeous laminate hardwood flooring throughout. Basement also has a full updated bath as well as a separate laundry/storage area with new washer/dryer included and great storage space. The house has central air, updated light fixtures throughout, energy efficient windows/doors and a spacious deck that overlooks Lake Churchill and well maintained patio for entertaining! Neighborhood amenities include 2 pools and a tennis court and is very close to all forms of mass transit including metro!!



Contact Rachel Vigil for details or to schedule an appointment at: (240)-319-8938 or email RVigil@baymgmtgroup.com



Here is the link to apply:

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



Good Credit Score Required.



(RLNE4773593)