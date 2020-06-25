All apartments in Germantown
20212 Waterside Dr

20212 Waterside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20212 Waterside Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
This gorgeous updated 3BR/3.5BA end of the row Montgomery County townhouse offers many amenities. Conveniently located to Rt. 200 (ICC), I270, I370, great schools, hospitals and many great shops/restaurants. The house is in a quiet community and the house backs up to Lake Churchill and has great views of the water and local wildlife! The first floor has gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room, separate dining room and updated bath with new fixtures. First floor features a gorgeous eat in kitchen with granite countertops, custom tile flooring, new cabinets with plenty of storage space and all stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. The 2nd floor has 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space including a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and a fully updated master bath with custom tiled floors/shower enclosure and all new fixtures including vanity with granite top. 2nd floor also has a fully updated hall bath with custom tiled floors/shower enclosure and all new fixtures. The house also has a beautiful basement clubroom with working wood burning fireplace and gorgeous laminate hardwood flooring throughout. Basement also has a full updated bath as well as a separate laundry/storage area with new washer/dryer included and great storage space. The house has central air, updated light fixtures throughout, energy efficient windows/doors and a spacious deck that overlooks Lake Churchill and well maintained patio for entertaining! Neighborhood amenities include 2 pools and a tennis court and is very close to all forms of mass transit including metro!!

Contact Rachel Vigil for details or to schedule an appointment at: (240)-319-8938 or email RVigil@baymgmtgroup.com

Here is the link to apply:
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

Good Credit Score Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20212 Waterside Dr have any available units?
20212 Waterside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 20212 Waterside Dr have?
Some of 20212 Waterside Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20212 Waterside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20212 Waterside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20212 Waterside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 20212 Waterside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 20212 Waterside Dr offer parking?
No, 20212 Waterside Dr does not offer parking.
Does 20212 Waterside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20212 Waterside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20212 Waterside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 20212 Waterside Dr has a pool.
Does 20212 Waterside Dr have accessible units?
No, 20212 Waterside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20212 Waterside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20212 Waterside Dr has units with dishwashers.
