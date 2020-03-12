20212 SHIPLEY TERRACE

Amenities

VERY WELL MAINTAINED!!! Great top floor unit with HUGE master bedroom with walk in closet with closet organizers, new kitchen and foyer flooring. Great location seconds to stores, shops, restaurants, downtown Germantown and real easy access to 270!!! ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.